CSLLY or ARGX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Medical - Biomedical and Genetics stocks have likely encountered both CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (CSLLY) and argenex SE (ARGX). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, CSL Limited Sponsored ADR is sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while argenex SE has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CSLLY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CSLLY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 7.13, while ARGX has a forward P/E of 27.55. We also note that CSLLY has a PEG ratio of 0.81. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ARGX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.12.

Another notable valuation metric for CSLLY is its P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ARGX has a P/B of 5.76.

Based on these metrics and many more, CSLLY holds a Value grade of B, while ARGX has a Value grade of C.

CSLLY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CSLLY is likely the superior value option right now.

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CSL Limited Sponsored ADR (CSLLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

argenex SE (ARGX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.