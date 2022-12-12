Markets
ARCT

CSL Seqirus Finalises Exclusive License Agreement With Arcturus' MRNA Technology

December 12, 2022 — 09:11 am EST

(RTTNews) - CSL Ltd. (CSL, CSLLY, CSL.AX, CMXHF.PK) Monday announced that its subsidiary CSL Seqirus finalized a global collaboration and license agreement with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT).

As per the agreement, CSL will have the exclusive license to Arcturus' next-generation mRNA technology in the fields of influenza, COVID-19 and other respiratory viral diseases. Further, CSL will get a non-exclusive license in the multi-pathogen pandemic preparedness field with the right to turn exclusive.

Arcturus Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment of $200 million as well as development and commercial milestone payments.

