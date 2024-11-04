CSL Limited Issues New Employee Incentive Securities

CSL (AU:CSL) has released an update.

CSL Limited has announced the issuance of 38,065 unquoted equity securities under an employee incentive scheme. These securities are not immediately tradable on the ASX due to transfer restrictions. This move is part of CSL’s strategy to incentivize its employees and align their interests with the company’s performance.

