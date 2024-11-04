CSL CEO Adjusts Holdings in Company Securities

CSL (AU:CSL) has released an update.

CSL Limited’s CEO, Dr. Paul McKenzie, has adjusted his holdings in the company’s securities following shareholder approval at the recent Annual General Meeting. He has sold shares from vested Long-Term Incentive awards to meet tax obligations and diversify his portfolio, while still holding a significant stake that represents 230% of his base salary. This move aligns with CSL’s strategy of linking executive pay to long-term company performance.

