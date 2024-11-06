CSG Systems International Inc Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.1 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $18.7 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, CSG Systems International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $295.1 million from $286.9 million last year.

CSG Systems International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $19.1 Mln. vs. $18.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.67 vs. $0.62 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $295.1 Mln vs. $286.9 Mln last year.

