Csenge Advisory Group Increased Its LMBS Stake in Q4

Key Points

Csenge Advisory Group bought 53,047 shares of LMBS, with an estimated transaction value of $2.65 million based on quarterly average pricing.

The quarter-end position value increased by $2.81 million, reflecting both share additions and price movement.

This transaction represented 0.12% of reported 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade, the fund held 821,151 shares of LMBS, valued at $41.05 million.

What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dated Feb. 5, 2026, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 53,047 shares during the fourth quarter. The estimated value of the trade was $2.65 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the LMBS position rose by $2.81 million, a figure that includes both the new shares and changes in the ETF’s price.

What else to know

This was a purchase, bringing the post-trade LMBS position to 1.86% of Csenge’s 13F assets under management (AUM).

Top holdings after the filing: State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust : $123.24 million (5.6% of AUM) First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF : $112.19 million (5.1% of AUM) Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF : $111.11 million (5% of AUM) First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund : $83.7 million (3.8% of AUM) Invesco QQQ Trust : $80.26 million (3.6% of AUM)

As of Feb. 5, LMBS shares were priced at $50.17, up 7.1% over the prior year on a total return basis, underperforming the S&P 500 by 6.48 percentage points.

by 6.48 percentage points. The fund’s annualized dividend yield was 4.07% as of Feb. 6, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value Net assets $5.98 billion Price (as of market close Feb. 5, 2026) $50.17 Dividend yield 4.07% 1-year total return 7.11%

ETF snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on generating income and capital preservation by allocating at least 60% of assets to mortgage-related debt securities and instruments, including both residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Portfolio is primarily composed of mortgage-related investments, with allocations managed to maintain a low duration profile and reduce interest rate risk exposure.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund with a transparent, rules-based approach; expense ratio and detailed fund structure are available in regulatory filings.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is a sizable fixed income ETF with net assets of $5.98 billion, offering investors exposure to a diversified portfolio of mortgage-related securities. The fund seeks to balance income generation and risk management by maintaining a low duration profile, appealing to investors seeking stability and yield in a rising or uncertain interest rate environment. Its disciplined investment strategy and focus on mortgage-backed securities provide a competitive edge among low-duration fixed income ETFs.

What this transaction means for investors

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that holds more than 1,000 mortgage-related securities. Its low duration model means it invests in mortgage securities with shorter maturity dates — its weighted average effective net duration is 2.49 years — which somewhat shields these securities from interest rate risk. The ETF has returned around 7% year over year on a total return basis as of Feb. 26, underperforming the S&P 500’s 18% gain over the same time period. But its 4% dividend yield trounces the 1.13% yield of the benchmark index. And dividends have a big impact on the ETF’s performance. Without dividends reinvested, LMBS’ price change year over year is just 2.7%.

While Csenge Advisory did increase its LMBS holding in the fourth quarter, the bump was modest, driving it from 1.82% of assets under management as of Q3 to 1.86% of AUM as of Q4. All five of Csenge’s top holdings are ETFs that focus on different pockets of the market, including two that track the S&P 500 benchmark index in different ways, as well the Invesco QQQ trust, which is a favorite among those seeking to track the performance of the tech-focused Nasdaq-100.

ETFs that focus on mortgage-related securities can be a good source of recurring income and capital preservation, and can round out a diverse portfolio when combined with other large ETFs.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

