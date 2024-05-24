News & Insights

CSE Global Conducts Smooth AGM with Electronic Polling

May 24, 2024 — 05:48 am EDT

CSE Global (SG:544) has released an update.

CSE Global Limited successfully held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre, with all directors present and a quorum achieved. The meeting, chaired by Mr. Lim Ming Seong, commenced with a welcome to all shareholders and a brief introduction of the board. Electronic polling was used for voting, with Trusted Services Pte Ltd and RHT Governance, Risk & Compliance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd. overseeing the process as polling agent and scrutineers.

