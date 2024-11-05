News & Insights

CSC Financial Co. Outlines Board Roles and Functions

November 05, 2024 — 09:12 am EST

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6066) has released an update.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd., a joint stock company in China, has announced the roles and functions of its board of directors and committees, with Mr. Wang Changqing serving as Chairman and Executive Director. The board is composed of both executive and non-executive directors, each contributing to various committees such as Development Strategy, Risk Management, Audit, and Remuneration and Nomination. This strategic team composition supports the company’s governance and operational oversight, crucial for investors monitoring CSC Financial’s leadership dynamics.

