Csb Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - csb bancorp inc. (CSBB.OB) released earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $4.15 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $3.14 million, or $1.18 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.6% to $10.96 million from $9.24 million last year.

csb bancorp inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.15 Mln. vs. $3.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $1.18 last year. -Revenue: $10.96 Mln vs. $9.24 Mln last year.

