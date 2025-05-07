CS DISCO Earnings Results: $LAW Reports Quarterly Earnings

CS DISCO ($LAW) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.11 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $36,650,000, beating estimates of $36,481,876 by $168,124.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LAW stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

CS DISCO Insider Trading Activity

CS DISCO insiders have traded $LAW stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL LAFAIR (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 28,935 shares for an estimated $152,401 .

. KAREN HERCKIS (EVP, Chief HR Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,871 shares for an estimated $62,063 .

. MELANIE ANTOON (EVP, Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 8,776 shares for an estimated $45,883.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

CS DISCO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 42 institutional investors add shares of CS DISCO stock to their portfolio, and 45 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.