Crypto’s Crash May Be Over—These 3 Picks Could Rebound Fast

It was supposed to be the Year of Crypto in 2025 as we entered January with Bitcoin prices at all-time highs and a new digital asset-friendly administration set to take over in Washington. And while crypto has earned some regulatory wins over the last 12 months, the raucous rally never materialized.

Bitcoin’s high water mark of $126,000 for 2025 represented only a 5% gain on the year, and the following winter collapse shaved more than 50% off the price in just a few months. However, signs that the cryptocurrency decline has stabilized open opportunities for investors to buy crypto-adjacent stocks at flea-market prices.

What’s Behind the Recent Cryptocurrency Surge

Sometimes asking for the ‘why’ in crypto is a dumb exercise. Why did Bitcoin rally? Because the number goes up, that’s why. But after getting a 50% haircut over the last few months, non-partisan investors will likely need concrete reasons for jumping back in the pool. Thankfully for crypto markets, some have materialized over the last few weeks:

Money Still Flowing Into Bitcoin ETFs - According to CoinDesk, more than $1.4 billion in capital poured into U.S. Bitcoin ETFs in the last week. Despite the massive decline and new geopolitical tensions, this signals that investors are still looking to add cryptocurrency exposure. Spot price movements often lag institutional buying, so outsized inflows are usually a very bullish signal for cryptocurrencies.

Liquidation Cascades - One reason crypto markets are so volatile is the structure of investments themselves. Traders had taken massive short positions on digital assets like Bitcoin, betting on further downside momentum. Since crypto is a very volatile asset class, riding waves of momentum is often a successful trading strategy - until it isn’t. When Bitcoin finds a bottom and reverses, it often causes what’s called a ‘liquidation cascade’ where short positions are closed out, and traders are forced to buy back in quickly at any price. According to CoinPedia, approximately $110 million in short positions were wiped out last week when Bitcoin surged from $60,000 to $70,000. With sentiment still poor, further short squeezes remain on the table, especially if Bitcoin can hold support at $68,000.

Digital Gold Narrative Returns - Bitcoin and other large tokens had been acting as a proxy for risk-on assets for most of 2025, following the ebbs and flows of the tech sector almost in lockstep. That correlation has been broken by the outbreak of war in Iran, with cryptocurrencies rallying alongside gold and USD while equities falter.

3 Stocks to Buy for Broad Cryptocurrency Exposure

Adding cryptocurrency exposure to your portfolio no longer requires a wallet or a seed phrase; you can buy stocks that move in tandem with crypto markets, or companies that actually buy and hold digital assets themselves. Today, we’ll look at a combination of three stocks that provide diverse crypto exposure across multiple coins.

Coinbase Global: Rally Could Cause Quick Re-rating as Volume Increases

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has been pummeled since the Bitcoin decline began, and not just by investors exiting positions. Analysts have been downgrading and lowering price targets on the stock, including a downgrade from Neutral to Strong Sell by Zacks Research following the top- and bottom-line earnings miss in Q4 2025 reported last month. But things change quickly in the crypto space, and analysts run the risk of getting caught offside if crypto momentum returns.

Analysts at Goldman Sachs are getting ahead of the curve, boosting their price target to $270 on March 6 amid building technical momentum. COIN shares have finally broken out of the downtrend that has been haunting them since October, and confirmation from the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators lends support to the bullish thesis.

Bit Digital: Ethereum Treasury with Significant Holdings

If you want to diversify into the Ethereum chain, you might consider an Ethereum treasury company like Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT), which pivoted from Bitcoin mining to ETH staking. The company holds more than 155,000 ETH tokens as of February (more than Coinbase!), and nearly 90% of its holdings are staked to earn yield. Unlike many crypto treasuries, Bit Digital is highly transparent about its holdings, publishing a monthly staking report that lays out its investments.

BTBT shares have been in a consolidation pattern since the February selloff, stabilizing as the RSI reached oversold territory. But now the oscillator is trending upward, and a bullish MACD cross hints at more upside momentum.

Bitwise Solana Staking ETF: Yield Plus SOL Appreciation Potential

The best-performing major cryptocurrency hasn’t been Bitcoin or Ethereum lately. It’s been the (relatively) tiny Solana, which rode to new highs in early 2025 after the platforming of the TRUMP token, only to fall out of favor. But Solana is leading the charge now, and the best way to gain exposure to it is through an ETF like the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (NYSEARCA: BSOL).

BSOL offers the upside of Solana by holding tokens, but it also stakes them to earn yield. The fund aims for a 6-8% return on annual staking rewards, plus any appreciation in the token's price. And like BTBT shares, the fund is starting to find a bottom with bullish momentum breaking out on the MACD and RSI.

