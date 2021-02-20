Cryptopia Exchange, Currently in Liquidation, Gets Hacked Again: Report

The Cryptopia exchange has reportedly been hacked again, even as it is being liquidated following a previous breach that stole NZ$24 million (US$15.5 million).

According to a Stuff report Thursday, a creditor, U.S. firm Stakenet, has been told that about NZ$62,000 (US$45,000) in the XSN cryptocurrency had been transferred out of its cold wallet on Feb. 1.

Unused since the first Cryptopia hack in January 2019, the wallet is reported to contain crypto assets worth NZ$2.7 million (US$1.97 million) in total.

Liquidator Grant Thornton New Zealand said it hadn’t authorized the movement of funds and that it is investigating the incident, according to an email seen by Stuff.

Stakenet had not lost funds in the 2019 hack and had been hoping to eventually receive all its assets back.

“If this unauthorised transaction has happened under Grant Thornton’s watch then they need to explain to the users why they failed to secure … [the] assets like they were supposed to do and how someone was able to access them,” the company told Stuff.

The news comes soon after Grant Thornton had finally started allowing former users of the exchange to enter claims to retrieve their assets.

