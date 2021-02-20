Cryptopia Exchange, Currently in Liquidation, Gets Hacked Again: Report
The Cryptopia exchange has reportedly been hacked again, even as it is being liquidated following a previous breach that stole NZ$24 million (US$15.5 million).
- According to a Stuff report Thursday, a creditor, U.S. firm Stakenet, has been told that about NZ$62,000 (US$45,000) in the XSN cryptocurrency had been transferred out of its cold wallet on Feb. 1.
- Unused since the first Cryptopia hack in January 2019, the wallet is reported to contain crypto assets worth NZ$2.7 million (US$1.97 million) in total.
- Liquidator Grant Thornton New Zealand said it hadn’t authorized the movement of funds and that it is investigating the incident, according to an email seen by Stuff.
- Stakenet had not lost funds in the 2019 hack and had been hoping to eventually receive all its assets back.
- “If this unauthorised transaction has happened under Grant Thornton’s watch then they need to explain to the users why they failed to secure … [the] assets like they were supposed to do and how someone was able to access them,” the company told Stuff.
- The news comes soon after Grant Thornton had finally started allowing former users of the exchange to enter claims to retrieve their assets.
