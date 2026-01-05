This Cryptocurrency Just Surged More than 17% Over the Course of the Weekend

Key Points

This weekend's geopolitical developments are seemingly being viewed as clearing events for lingering uncertainty.

Pepe is among the leading meme coins taking the ball and running with it, over the course of this weekend.

Here's why key voices in the crypto sector are touting this meme coin once again, and what to make of this move.

Since Friday at 4:00 p.m. ET, Pepe (CRYPTO: PEPE) has surged 17.1% as of 3:00 p.m. on Monday, making a move that's reminiscent of some previous periods of high volatility and skyrocketing token prices.

Alongside other meme tokens I touched on earlier today, Pepe has seen a surge in interest among investors seeking a way to capitalize on the very bullish near-term momentum we're now seeing among specific asset classes. This momentum has been driven by a resolution of some pretty harsh rhetoric between the U.S. and Venezuela, with this weekend's actions resulting in the removal of Maduro from the country (and a removal of the uncertainty that's been tied to what may take place), providing bullish investors with a reason to buy.

Let's dive into specifically why Pepe is surging today, and what to make of this move.

Compelling developments take Pepe investors on a nice ride higher

Of course, there are few assets as speculative in nature as Pepe. As such, those who may be inclined to profit from near-term spikes (or plunges) in investor sentiment are once again looking at Pepe and other meme coins as a means to benefit from recent geopolitical events.

Over the past weekend rally (and into last week, for that matter), two key cryptocurrency influencers important to the Pepe movement have stepped up their bullish rhetoric about where they see this token heading from here. AMBCrypto is one such analyst, suggesting the meme coin sector may outperform others in the near term. That thesis appears to have held.

Another leading voice on Pepe, whom many investors follow due to this trader's early bets on Pepe, is calling for significant price appreciation in Pepe this year. Pseudonymous crypto investor James Wynn has predicted that Pepe could be a 40x opportunity in 2026-a very outlandish proposition for most assets, but perhaps not so unlikely in the crypto sector.

We'll have to see what ultimately comes of Pepe this year, and if these two crypto voices will be proven correct (or miss the mark wildly). That said, judging by today's price action, it's a decent start to the year for those who have made such predictions.

