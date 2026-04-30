This Cryptocurrency Could Skyrocket 2,500%, According to a Top Wall Street Strategist

Key Points

According to a top Wall Street strategist, Ethereum could hit a price of $62,000.

In more than a decade of trading, Ethereum has never crossed the $5,000 price level.

New trends on Wall Street, such as asset tokenization, could help to fuel Ethereum's resurgence.

10 stocks we like better than Ethereum ›

Wall Street strategist Tom Lee thinks Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) could hit a price of $62,000 within the next few years. Right now, it's trading around the $2,300 price level. So, if he's right, Ethereum investors could see a return of 2,500% within a relatively short period of time.

But is Ethereum really capable of soaring in value?

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Reasons to be skeptical about Ethereum

From my perspective, there are a number of reasons to be skeptical about the $62,000 price prediction. For one, the all-time high for Ethereum is just $4,954. So Lee is predicting a price that's 12.5 times higher than Ethereum has ever soared.

Moreover, Ethereum has hardly been tearing it up over the past eight months. Ever since Ethereum made a run at the $5,000 price level last August, it's been mostly downhill. Ethereum now trades at a 53% discount to its all-time high. And, through the first four months of 2026, Ethereum is down 22%. Does that sound like a cryptocurrency ready to skyrocket in value?

Keep in mind, too, that Lee is also the chairman of a top Ethereum treasury company: Bitmine Immersion Technologies (NYSE: BMNR). That company has very publicly acquired over $11 billion worth of Ethereum, making it the largest corporate holder of Ethereum in the world. So he's very incentivized to talk up the future prospects of Ethereum, especially since he's most likely sitting on significant losses right now.

Two factors in Ethereum's favor

That being said, there are a few factors working in Ethereum's favor. One of these is the very high historical correlation that Ethereum has had with Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC). Over the past 12 months, this correlation has been 0.84. Historically, it's been as high as 0.95.

In other words, Bitcoin and Ethereum tend to march in lock-step together. So, if Bitcoin is going to skyrocket in value, then so is Ethereum. Right now, Bitcoin is trading around $80,000. But many think it could hit $1 million within the next five years. That's a 12.5x gain in value. So maybe Ethereum doesn't make it all the way to the $62,000 price level, as Lee suggests. But it might make it to the $30,000 price level.

Another factor working in Ethereum's favor is a new trend on Wall Street known as real-world asset tokenization. It refers to the transformation of real-world assets (such as stocks and bonds) into digital assets (i.e., tokens) that live on the blockchain. Some top consulting firms think this could eventually be a multitrillion-dollar market opportunity.

The good news here is that Ethereum has become the go-to blockchain for Wall Street's early tokenization efforts. So, if asset tokenization takes off over the next few years, then Ethereum will likely go along for the ride.

Where will Ethereum be at the end of 2026?

According to online prediction markets, Ethereum has a 39% chance of hitting $3,500 by the end of December. That's a fantastic 50% gain on your investment if you buy now.

Given the current macroeconomic uncertainty, that might be enough to make you happy. But it's nowhere near the gargantuan 2,500% returns promised by some top Wall Street analysts.

Should you buy stock in Ethereum right now?

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Dominic Basulto has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.