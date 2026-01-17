This Cryptocurrency Could Be One of the Best to Own in 2026

Key Points

Cryptocurrencies connected to stablecoin and tokenization growth have strong potential.

Solana's speed and low costs may appeal to stablecoin issuers.

Solana seems to have put its technical problems behind it.

10 stocks we like better than Solana ›

The best cryptos to own in 2026 are ones that will benefit from major real world blockchain adoption. The growth of stablecoins and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization mean a large number of financial transactions could start to move on chain in the coming years.

Smart-contract -- or programmable -- cryptos like Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) could grow exponentially if tokenization takes off. It is one of the top 10 cryptos by market cap that stands out for its processing capabilities.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

Solana's strong potential for 2026

Solana's biggest advantages are speed and low cost. It's averaged around 1,000 transactions per second (TPS) over the past three months, according to Chainspect data. Last year, developers pushed it to 100,000 TPS in a test run, but day-to-day activities haven't yet come close to that.

While it hasn't had any outages since February 2024, technical issues dogged its early days. As a result, Solana developers put their efforts into strengthening the system last year. If Solana plans to partner with financial institutions on tokenization and payments, reliability will be crucial. Solana's Alpenglow upgrade, due to roll out this year, is focused on efficiency and resilience.

Tokenization and stablecoin markets could reach $4 trillion

When the government passed stablecoin legislation last year, it removed some of the barriers to tokenization and stablecoin adoption. Stablecoins are a form of tokenization, which is essentially a way to record ownership of assets on the blockchain. Using on-chain representations of, say, real-world dollars could mean low-cost, round-the-clock, global asset transfers.

There are concerns about the way a relatively untested technology could impact the financial system, but that hasn't stopped major financial institutions and payment providers from looking for ways to integrate them into their operations.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) estimates the market for U.S.-backed stablecoins could reach $2 trillion in the coming years. Real-world asset tokenization of other assets could reach a further $2 trillion or more by 2030, per McKinsey.

Solana has captured around 4.5% of both the stablecoin and RWA market, per xyz.com and DefiLlama. It is in fourth or fifth place in a space that's dominated by Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Even if Solana doesn't increase its piece of the stablecoin cake, 4.5% of a hypothetical $4 trillion market would increase the amount of value on its chain from around $9 today to $180 billion. That doesn't factor in the strong possibility that companies will build their own blockchains, but it gives a sense of how big the potential is.

Solana could soar this year

As I write this (Jan. 13), Solana has dropped about almost 20% in the past year. However, not only did it set a new all-time high in 2025, but it also demonstrated its capabilities as a serious Layer-1 crypto. There are no guarantees, and Solana may experience new technical hiccups or other tailwinds, but it is a strong project.

Its battle-tested speedy processing could be what the stablecoin industry needs. After all, as a Bitwise report shows, it is the only major cryptocurrency with the potential to compete with Mastercard in terms of transaction speed. If stablecoins continue to surge, Solana will almost certainly grow with them. The bigger question is how much of the market it can take.

Should you buy stock in Solana right now?

Before you buy stock in Solana, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Solana wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $474,847!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,146,655!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 958% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 196% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 17, 2026.

Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.