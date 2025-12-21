The Cryptocurrency That Could Be About to Explode 1,000%

Key Points

AI coins could be poised for a big comeback in 2026.

Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, down 95% from its all-time high, could get the biggest bounce.

AI coins remain highly speculative, despite the overall appeal of the AI investment thesis.

It's slim pickings in the crypto market right now, with nearly every cryptocurrency down 25% or more over the past 90 days. But if you're willing to dig for bargains and hold your nose at the same time, it's possible to come up with some potential blockbuster plays for 2026.

My favorite pick right now is Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (CRYPTO: FET), down 68% over the past 90 days, and more than 80% for the year. This is exactly the type of beaten-down cryptocurrency that could be ready to explode higher by 1,000% or more over the next 12 months.

Rules for picking 1,000% winners

In order for any cryptocurrency to soar 1,000% or more within a relatively short period of time, it needs to meet a few key criteria. First of all, it needs to be dirt cheap -- that's the only way to attract speculative retail money. So, as a first cutoff, let's narrow our search to beaten-down cryptos trading for $1 or less.

Second, the cryptocurrency needs to be in a red-hot sector or backed by a red-hot investment thesis. Within the blockchain and crypto world, there are plenty of potential hot ideas to choose from, including real-world asset tokenization, stablecoins, and decentralized finance (DeFi).

But let's face facts here: If you try explaining real-world asset tokenization or stablecoins to your friends and family over the winter holidays, you'll probably be met with a very frosty reception. The investment narrative needs to be easy to grasp and easy to explain. And I can't think of a better one right now than artificial intelligence (AI).

So let's further narrow our search down to so-called AI coins. This was once a red-hot category, and includes some major names like Bittensor, Render, and Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (CRYPTO: FET).

The case for buying Artificial Superintelligence Alliance

Of these AI coins, the only one that's trading for less than a buck right now is Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (the cryptocurrency formerly known as Fetch.ai). It has a super-low discount price of $0.20 -- almost as cheap as some meme coins. In order for FET to explode in price by 1,000%, all investors need it to do is hit a price of $2.20.

Thankfully, it has already done that in the past. In March 2024, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance hit an all-time high of $3.47. So, getting back to a price level of $2.20 may not be as insurmountable as it seems at first.

Moreover, the crypto (via the involvement of Fetch.ai in the alliance) is at the forefront of the hot new field of agentic AI, so there's plenty of long-term growth potential.

Just keep in mind that there's a big reason the price of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance has cratered by nearly 95% over the past 18 months. Simply put, investors have given up on the "alliance" that was supposed to create the world's foremost AI coin.

The multistep merger process that was supposed to result in a single token called ASI has gone on much longer than expected. It has also been much messier than many people expected. In October, Ocean Protocol -- one of the three big AI players involved -- finally pulled out of the alliance, and that sent the price of FET tumbling.

What can investors expect in 2026?

As recently as December 2024, the price of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance was around $2. That's why I'm optimistic about a potential rebound in price in 2026. Crypto traders have likely overreacted and are now dumping this AI coin indiscriminately.

That being said, a 1,000% surge in price is by no means guaranteed. It's quite possible that the price of Artificial Superintelligence Alliance could go to zero. So, buckle up now if you plan to invest in this AI coin -- the path ahead is likely to be filled with turbulence and stomach-churning moves up and down.

Dominic Basulto has positions in Fetch. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bittensor, Fetch, and Render. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.