News & Insights

Stocks
CRYBF

CryptoBlox Technologies Rebrands as Dynamite Blockchain

November 29, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Cryptoblox Technologies (TSE:BLOX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. is rebranding as Dynamite Blockchain Corp. and will change its ticker symbol to ‘KAS’, effective December 6, 2024, pending confirmation by the Canadian Securities Exchange. This transition aims to enhance its identity in the blockchain technology sector, with no action required from shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:BLOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CRYBF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.