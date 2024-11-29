CryptoBlox Technologies Rebrands as Dynamite Blockchain

Cryptoblox Technologies (TSE:BLOX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

CryptoBlox Technologies Inc. is rebranding as Dynamite Blockchain Corp. and will change its ticker symbol to ‘KAS’, effective December 6, 2024, pending confirmation by the Canadian Securities Exchange. This transition aims to enhance its identity in the blockchain technology sector, with no action required from shareholders.

For further insights into TSE:BLOX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.