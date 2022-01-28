Crypto.com Coin Price Predictions: Where Can LeBron James Take the CRO Crypto?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Perhaps the top marketing token in the crypto world right now is Crypto.com Coin (CCC:CRO-USD). This token has made a lot of headlines in a short amount of time. And today, there’s yet another story that’s driving investor attention toward Crypto.com Coin price predictions.

Crypto.com announced a new deal, this time with NBA superstar LeBron James. This deal comprises of an education initiative, which looks to benefit 1,600 school-aged children in James’ home town. Essentially, the deal would provide educational opportunities for kids looking to grow their Web 3.0-related skills.

Through providing exposure to the technologies behind cryptocurrencies, the hope is to get kids more engaged in the educational system. This partnership seems to make sense, and it’s one that falls within Lebron’s philanthropic goals. Accordingly, investors seem to be thinking positive thoughts today, driving the CRO crypto 4% higher at the time of writing.

With this positive catalyst as the backdrop, let’s dive into some Crypto.com Coin price predictions.

Crypto.com Coin Price Predictions

For context, CRO currently trades at 41 cents per token.

Gov.Capital provides a 1-year and 5-year price target of 91 cents and $4.99, respectively, for CRO.

CryptoNewsZ predicts CRO could hit $1 in 2023 and $1.82 in 2025.

Finally, Coinpedia throws around some similar predictions, considering whether CRO could hit $1 in 2022.

