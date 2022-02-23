Crypto.com Coin Has a New Name -- Cronos -- and Is Surging Today

What happened

One of the more interesting projects to take the crypto market by storm is Cronos (CRYPTO: CRO). Formerly the Crypto.com Coin, Cronos is the token powering Crypto.com's powerful exchange, which has grown in investor interest mainly due to a number of marketing efforts tied to the National Basketball Association as well as advertisements featuring popular celebrities. Cronos had surged 6.7% higher over the last 24 hours as of 12:50 p.m. ET Wednesday, amid a very bullish day for cryptocurrencies overall.

Today's price action appears to be the result of both reduced geopolitical pressures and increased investor interest around the recent rebranding of Crypto.com Coin to Cronos. This rebranding highlights Cronos' focus on its Cronos chain, which allows developers to launch decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on top of this network.

So what

As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, Crypto.com has gained a tremendous amount of interest from investors and crypto enthusiasts since its 2018 launch. However, this crypto exchange has sought to become more than that -- an exchange that allows for scalability and Web3 infrastructure to take place on top of the network.

The network's recently launched Cronos chain allows for developers to build DeFi applications on top of Cronos' network, providing more use cases for the CRO token. Currently, there are more than 120 developers working on projects on the Cronos chain, with Cronos acquiring more than 350,000 unique wallet addresses since its launch.

Now what

This recent growth highlights the surging interest in DeFi-compatible blockchain networks. Cronos' rebranding efforts complement the network's previous marketing in getting the word out that Cronos is much more than a crypto exchange.

While Cronos continues to make improvements to its trading platform -- integrating 10 new trading pairs and adding leveraged margin trading capabilities -- this network's focus on decentralized application growth appears to be what many investors are now interested in.

The DeFi space is competitive, and it's still the early innings for Cronos in this regard. But there's understandably a lot more interest in Cronos, and not just because of its name change.

10 stocks we like better than Crypto.com

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Crypto.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of January 20, 2022

Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.