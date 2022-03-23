Crypto.com Becomes Official FIFA World Cup 2022 Sponsor

Crypto.com is officially the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform sponsor for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

The company has a successful history of sports partnership spanning from football, basketball, and soccer, to ice hockey and MMA fighting.

Crypto.com previously made headlines for purchasing the legendary venue formerly known as the STAPLES Center’s naming rights.

Crypto.com is officially a sponsor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. They will be the exclusive bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading platform for the event, per an announcement from FIFA.

“Crypto.com has already demonstrated a commitment to supporting top-tier teams and leagues, major events and iconic venues across the world, and there is no platform bigger, or with a greater reach and cultural impact, than FIFA’s global platform of football,” says Kay Madati, FIFA’s Chief Commercial Officer in the announcement.

Considering the track-record of Crypto.com, this announcement is received as somewhat expected news. With partnerships in motorsports, basketball, football, ice hockey, MMA, becoming the exclusive cryptocurrency trading platform for men and women’s football in Australia, FIFA seems to be a logical next step for the colossal brand.

“We could not be more excited to sponsor the FIFA World Cup, one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world, and to drive further awareness of Crypto.com globally,” stated Kris Marszalek, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crypto.com. “Through our partnership with FIFA, we will continue to use our platform in innovative ways so that Crypto.com can power the future of world-class sports and fan experiences around the world.”

Crypto.com generated massive headlines last November when, along with AEG, the company acquired naming rights for the legendary Los Angeles venue formerly known as the STAPLES Center. This would lead to the eventual naming of the Crypto.com Stadium that following Christmas. As the branding behemoth continues its immense growth, it leaves one to wonder where their name will be popping up next.

“We are delighted to have a global brand like Crypto.com join us as a sponsor of the exciting and groundbreaking FIFA World Cup in Qatar, ultimately helping to grow our beautiful game on a global scale,” says Madati, CCO of FIFA.

The momentous FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is being held from the 21st of November to the 18th of December 2022.

