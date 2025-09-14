Is Crypto Still a Smart Investment in 2026 and Beyond?

Not long ago, crypto was the wild west. Meme coins soared overnight, and fortunes were made (and lost) on Twitter hype. Now, as we approach 2026, the landscape looks very different. Regulation is catching up, infrastructure is solidifying and the conversation has shifted from hype to utility.

So is crypto now a smart investment? Let’s take a deeper look.

The Infrastructure Era Has Arrived

Supachai “Kid” Parchariyanon, founder of SeaX Ventures, sees crypto entering a fundamentally different phase. “The debate has moved from ‘crypto as a volatile trading play’ to ‘crypto as critical infrastructure,'” he said.

At SeaX, Parchariyanon is backing platforms like Solana and Band Protocol that serve as the building blocks of decentralized systems. “Individual tokens remain cyclical,” he added, “but the picks-and-shovels layer is becoming as fundamental to a modern tech portfolio as cloud or cybersecurity once did.”

In short, crypto isn’t about flashy coins anymore; it’s about the software rails that other industries will quietly run on.

Institutions Are Warming Up

That same mindset shift is showing up in big money. A January 2025 survey by EY-Parthenon and Coinbase found that 83% of institutional investors plan to increase their crypto allocations this year.

The trend is fueled by growing regulatory clarity. One key development was the repeal of SAB 121, a Securities and Exchange Commission accounting rule that made it difficult for banks to custody crypto assets. With that barrier removed and momentum building around a broader regulatory framework, many institutions are now more confident entering the space.

Interest may be especially strong in stablecoins, tokenized funds and exchange-traded products (ETPs), with 69% of those planning to invest in 2025 choosing ETPs, per EY-Parthenon.

Real-World Use Cases and Real-World Risks

For Kimberly Rosales, fintech entrepreneur and founder of ChainMyne, crypto isn’t just an asset class; it’s a necessity.

“Crypto is still essential for everyday transactions and strategic investing in Latin America, where conventional currencies can be unstable and access to banking isn’t always certain,” she said. ChainMyne serves users across North America and Latin America, helping bridge gaps in global access.

Rosales is optimistic about where the industry is headed, but she doesn’t sugarcoat the complexity. “A new level of reliability has been added by regulatory recognition,” she said. “People who may have remained on the fence can now participate thanks to tools like Crypto IRAs and ETFs, but they must realize that cryptocurrency is still developing quickly.”

She also warned that policy decisions, like the U.S.’s Anti-CBDC bill, which would block a government-issued digital dollar, could have unintended consequences. “It might appeal to privacy advocates, but it could hurt U.S. competitiveness abroad as other regions continue to explore state-backed digital assets,” she said.

Who Should Still Be Investing?

If you’re still chasing meme coins or hoping to time the next token spike, experts say you’re probably behind the curve.

“This is a great time to double down if you are a long-term investor who understands infrastructure plays,” Parchariyanon said. His firm is focused on tools that solve real-world problems, identity, compliance and payments instead of whatever’s trending on X or Reddit.

Rosales agreed. “You should rethink your investment if you did it solely because of societal buzz. But if you’re in it for the long haul, especially for foreign finance, inflation-resistant liquidity or diversification, there’s still real potential,” she said.

Final Takeaway

Crypto in 2026 doesn’t look like crypto in 2018. It’s more mature and more regulated, but if you know where to look, it’s still full of opportunity.

The gold rush is over. This may be the smartest time to pay attention for investors willing to trade hype for strategy.

