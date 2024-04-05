Crypto Index ETFs vs. Bitcoin ETFs: which one makes sense for your portfolio?

As cryptocurrency continues to grow as an investment asset class, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer a convenient way for investors to gain exposure to digital assets. Among the many available products, single-asset ETFs and crypto Index ETFs –such as DIME– provide two distinct approaches to investing in the crypto market. In this article, we’ll explore why a crypto Index ETF may make sense for a diversified portfolio, highlighting its broader market exposure and reduced concentration risk compared to a bitcoin-only strategy.

What are Crypto ETFs?

Crypto ETFs are financial products traded on traditional stock exchanges, designed to track the performance of one or more cryptocurrencies. They allow investors to participate in the cryptocurrency market without directly holding digital assets, which can involve complexities such as managing self-hosted digital wallets and security. A digital wallet, in the context of crypto, is a software application or hardware device that allows users to securely store and manage the private keys needed to access and control their cryptocurrency holdings.

Two main types of crypto ETFs are single-asset ETFs–which focus solely on bitcoin or ethereum in the US as other digital assets have yet to be approved–and crypto index ETFs, which provide exposure to a basket of cryptocurrencies, including both established assets like bitcoin and newer, potentially high-growth cryptocurrencies.

Single-asset ETFs: concentrated exposure to the leading cryptocurrency

A single-asset ETF tracks the price of one asset. For instance, Bitcoin ETFs - commercialized starting January 2024 in the U.S. only tracks the performance of Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. This product is popular among investors who believe in Bitcoin’s long-term potential as a store of value, often referred to as "digital gold." The approval of Bitcoin Spot ETFs by regulators such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in 2024 marked a significant milestone, making it easier for traditional investors to gain direct exposure to Bitcoin.

However, focusing solely on Bitcoin comes with concentration risk. Bitcoin, while dominant, is not immune to market fluctuations, and relying entirely on its performance can expose investors to the ups and downs of a single asset. This lack of diversification may limit investors from capitalising on the broader trends and innovations happening in the cryptocurrency market. In the past, it also happened that, in shorter timeframes, altcoins (meaning cryptocurrencies other than Bitcoin) outperformed the leading capitalization. In such circumstances, allocating an exposure to the broader market makes sense.

Crypto Index ETFs: broader market exposure and reduced concentration risk

A Crypto Index ETF, on the other hand, tracks a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies.

Key Benefits of Crypto Index ETFs:

Broader Market Exposure: The cryptocurrency market is continuously evolving, and while Bitcoin is the dominant asset, other cryptocurrencies—like Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano—are playing increasingly important roles. A Crypto Index ETF allows investors to benefit from the overall growth of the crypto market, capturing the performance of various assets rather than being dependent on a single cryptocurrency. As new technologies and innovations emerge, smaller "rising star" cryptocurrencies have the potential to outperform Bitcoin, particularly in sectors like decentralised finance (DeFi) or smart contract platforms. An index ETF helps investors tap into these broader opportunities by including such assets in its portfolio. Reduced Concentration Risk: By investing in a basket of cryptocurrencies, a crypto Index ETF reduces the reliance on the performance of a single asset, such as Bitcoin. If Bitcoin underperforms or faces regulatory or market challenges, other assets in the index may balance out the overall performance. This diversification helps spread risk across the crypto market, which can be especially beneficial in a highly volatile environment. Capture of Emerging Cryptocurrencies: While bitcoin often dominates the headlines, other cryptocurrencies have shown substantial growth and innovation in recent years. For example, Ethereum has become the backbone of decentralised applications and smart contracts, while Solana and Tron have gained recognition for their scalability, transaction speeds or their high stablecoin usage. A Crypto Index ETF allows investors to capture the growth of these emerging assets without having to manage multiple individual positions.

The role of crypto index ETFs in portfolio diversification

Diversification is a key principle of portfolio management, and it’s particularly important in volatile markets like cryptocurrency. A crypto index ETF can complement traditional assets (such as stocks, bonds, or commodities) and offer investors a way to participate in the crypto market without the concentration risk associated with single-asset investments.

Depending on their structure and promises, crypto index ETFs can be rebalanced regularly to reflect changes in market capitalization. This means that investors gain access to the most important and influential digital assets - including Bitcoin - in the market, while also benefiting from the automatic adjustments as the crypto landscape evolves.

Real-world example: Bitcoin ETF vs. crypto index ETF in a portfolio

Let’s take an example of a balanced portfolio:

A Bitcoin ETF would provide concentrated exposure to the performance of Bitcoin. If Bitcoin performs well, this can significantly boost portfolio returns, but if Bitcoin underperforms, the portfolio could experience sharp declines.

would provide concentrated exposure to the performance of Bitcoin. If Bitcoin performs well, this can significantly boost portfolio returns, but if Bitcoin underperforms, the portfolio could experience sharp declines. A Crypto Index ETF, on the other hand, includes Bitcoin but also offers exposure to other leading cryptocurrencies. If Bitcoin's performance is flat or volatile, the index may still perform well due to the gains of other assets like Ethereum or Solana, providing a more balanced source of returns.

DIME, an innovative solution to diversify a portfolio

U.S. investors now have the opportunity to gain exposure to a regulated index of securities including digital assets, DIME (ticker: DIME). Approved by the SEC, this vehicle provides diversified exposure to 10 of the leading altcoins beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum through a portfolio of crypto ETPs accessible via traditional brokerage accounts.

Directly selecting a basket of cryptocurrencies is time-consuming and particularly challenging—especially in an ecosystem where, beyond Bitcoin and a few others, many previously top-ranked assets have disappeared. DIME provides a passive means to gain exposure to industry leaders through an actively managed and quarterly rebalanced portfolio, reducing concentration risk and maintaining alignment with market capitalization trends.

Furthermore, by using products with a proven track record to compose its index, DIME prioritizes efficiency and security, maximizing investors peace of mind as they navigate this ever-evolving industry.

