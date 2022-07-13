Crypto Incubators: The Ultimate Solution for Startups?

By Rishabh Gupta, Director of Operations of TDeFi

The staggering success of crypto, DeFi and the broader blockchain-based industries is no secret now. By providing a viable decentralized alternative to the existing financial system, these industries took the world by storm and amassed a user base of over 300 million within a decade. Currently, rapid technological advancements, exciting innovations and several budding businesses define and propel this industry.

The common aim of these technological advancements and emerging businesses is to shift the power dynamics in the world’s major industries while enabling superior products and services. However, there is a caveat. Innovating and launching new businesses in DeFi isn’t a cakewalk.

While thousands of businesses are launched in this domain every year, only a few are successful. Investor apathy toward DeFi, initial coin offering (ICO) difficulties and pump-and-dump events work together to kill startups before they even get off the ground.

However, the rise of crypto incubators in the past few years came as a boon to emerging businesses and entrepreneurs. By upholding the innovative nature of DeFi and nurturing potential projects, these incubators promise to dictate the next wave of growth in the crypto and DeFi realms.

Fostering Projects from the Ground Up

For the uninitiated, crypto incubators are platforms that search for innovative, game-changing projects in the crypto industry and foster them from the ground up. These incubators typically become a one-stop for up-and-coming projects in the crypto space. They have top entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, marketing experts, tech advisors and other mentors who chalk out a clear-cut path to success for emerging projects. From strategy and tech development to marketing, funding and community building, incubators take care of every aspect of a successful business launch.

In return for these services, businesses usually surrender a portion of their equity or tokens. Thus, incubators also have the incentives to ensure the startup’s success. Sometimes these platforms also foster existing, established businesses and help their future growth. However, in such cases, they are called accelerators. Experts estimate that there are over 58 notable incubators and accelerators in the crypto space.

Increasing the Odds of Success

Blockchain networks are primarily permissionless, and anyone can quickly launch their projects. In the early days of crypto, when there was a shortage of incubators, projects often launched on their own and were successful. However, the present-day scenario is quite different. With thousands of potential businesses launching yearly, the competition has grown exponentially. Thus, the odds of success for individual businesses have reduced in the past few years.

Against this backdrop, the backing of a notable incubator gives a significant competitive edge to good businesses. It connects these businesses to the top entrepreneurs, innovators and advisors across different fields, whose expertise can immensely help them grow. For emerging companies, especially in the crypto realm, fundraising is the biggest hurdle to success. But a business backed by an incubator can quickly raise funds from venture capitalists and angel investors due to the high exposure they receive.

Moreover, crypto incubators have established communities of their own and this, in turn, helps businesses build a community faster. With all these factors combined, incubator-backed companies gear up for higher odds of success from the get-go. Statistical data shows that nearly 87% of incubated businesses survive after five years. They also highlight that 84% of incubated businesses stay in the same community as the incubator.

That crypto incubators define the success of businesses is pretty clear by now. Mainly because specific incubators, like TDeFi, also offer lifetime advisory programs for companies with world-class mentors, liquidity, and industry connections. As a result, businesses can keep returning to their TDeFi mentors for advice whenever they face a challenge. Moreover, incubators like these help entrepreneurs structure their businesses in compliance with the best regulatory practices.

When all such initial hurdles are taken care of, entrepreneurs can entirely focus on innovation and product development which ultimately sets them up on a path for sustainable and long-term success.

Recognizing and Nurturing Potential

Today, the blockchain and crypto industries are at a crucial juncture defining their very future. They were initially focused on crowd-pulling and short-term gains. However, now they must retain existing users and provide value by solving real-world problems.

The onus, therefore, is on emerging innovations and businesses to create long-lasting, utility-oriented projects. And in this journey, incubators play a crucial role by recognizing businesses with potential and giving them the on-ramp to success. In doing so, incubators seal the success of not just business but also the crypto realm as a whole.

About the author:

Rishabh Gupta is the Director of Operations of TDeFi, he has been working with crypto startups since 2018 and works primarily with portfolio companies on modeling token economics and creating cross token utility partnerships. TDeFi is a Crypto Incubator and Advisor for blockchain startups, currently incubating and advising DeFi, NFT, Gaming and crypto projects for over 45 companies.

