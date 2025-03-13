News & Insights

Companies

Crypto Giant Binance Scoops Up $2B From Abu Dhabi’s MGX

March 13, 2025 — 01:31 pm EDT

Written by Chris Metinko for Crunchbase->

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance received a massive $2 billion investment from Abu Dhabi-based investment firm MGX. The deal is the single largest investment into a crypto company, beating out FTX’s $1 billion Series B and NYDIG’s $1 billion private equity round in 2021 — raised during the salad days of both venture and crypto. The round is also the largest investment ever paid in crypto (stablecoin, per the release). “This investment by MGX is a significant milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance,” said company CEO Richard Teng. “Together, we are shaping the future of digital finance. Our goal is to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, with a strong focus on compliance, security, and user protection.” The deal is just the most recent big splash made by MGX. The firm plans to contribute about $7 billion to the new Stargate Project. The project is anticipated to help build out $100 billion to $500 billion in AI datacenters and infrastructure. The firm also took part in the largest round of 2024 — Databricks$10 billion raise at a $62 billion valuation — as well as xAI’s $6 billion funding round valuing it at $50 billion, and OpenAI’s $6.6 billion raise at a post-money valuation of $157 billion.

Crypto resurgence

Many are expecting a crypto resurgence thanks in part to the new administration in the White House. Just last week President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a U.S. strategic bitcoin reserve, and most expect regulation in the crypto industry to drop substantially. That could help venture funding in the sector, which has somewhat flattened recently. Last year, $8.5 billion was invested into the Web3 industry — defined as crypto and blockchain — a similar dollar amount to the $8.2 billion invested in 2023, per Crunchbase data.

Related Crunchbase Pro query:

Related reading:

Illustration: Dom Guzman

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Companies
Crunchbase
Crunchbase is the leading platform for professionals to discover innovative companies, connect with the people behind them, and pursue new opportunities. Over 55 million professionals—including entrepreneurs, investors, market researchers, and salespeople—trust Crunchbase to inform their business decisions. And companies all over the world rely on us to power their applications, making over a billion calls to our API each year.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.