Crypto Crash: Is Bitcoin Still the Best Cryptocurrency to Buy After This Sell-Off?

Key Points

Bitcoin's price got hit hard this month, the latest in a series of struggles.

There's a new threat on the horizon, but this isn't the end for the coin whatsoever.

10 stocks we like better than Bitcoin ›

A crash is rarely a verdict on an asset's future. Frequently enough, it isn't even a verdict on much of anything other than how panicked some investors were at a specific period in time.

On that note, on Feb. 5, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) crashed by around 14% before recovering in the following days, and the broader crypto market shed enormous value in the same window. But does that mean Bitcoin's tenure as the best cryptocurrency to buy is now definitively over, or is it just as appealing as ever for those who are patient?

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The causes for this sell-off are a bit of a mystery

First, let's unpack why Bitcoin fell so much, because there isn't yet a cohesive narrative on the subject.

In short, this downswing appears to be more like a cascade of selling prompted by somewhat opaque financial actions rather than being the result of a Bitcoin-specific problem.

On Feb. 5, there was a mix of cross-asset selling pressure in crypto, and a few large liquidations in crypto derivatives markets, which happened around the same time as outflows from Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). On that day alone, Bitcoin ETFs reported $297 million in capital outflows, on top of $635 million in outflows that happened on Feb. 4.

One plausible mechanism is that Bitcoin was serving as collateral for leveraged trading by a hedge fund or large capital holder somewhere in the financial system, and was then sold off when that player's other positions went bad. That kind of forced selling can drag down even high-quality assets, and, in this case, it might have sparked a stampede out the door once the sell-off picked up speed, exacerbating the problem significantly.

But nothing changed about Bitcoin's investment thesis with the crash, regardless of its cause.

This coin is still a top buy

Same as always, Bitcoin's core advantage as an asset is that its new supply keeps shrinking on a fairly predictable schedule. No government can ever print more of it.

That thesis only pays off in the long run if enough investors keep choosing Bitcoin as a store of value. But the coin now has more on-ramps for capital (like the ETFs) than ever, and a larger base of long-term holders who have already lived through worse. The coin's habit is to survive deep drawdowns and then recover.

The biggest long-term risk is the coin's cryptography. Bitcoin transactions rely on digital signatures, and there's a chance that in the next decade, sufficiently powerful quantum computers could eventually threaten the security of those signatures. Nonetheless, there are already discussions underway about shoring up the network's defenses.

So is Bitcoin still the best cryptocurrency to buy right now? Probably yes, though be aware that if you buy right now, there could still be more downside ahead, given how depressed sentiment about the asset is at the moment. And if you do buy, learn how to store crypto safely so that you'll know what you need to keep your coins safe for the long haul.

Should you buy stock in Bitcoin right now?

Before you buy stock in Bitcoin, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Bitcoin wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,108!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,145,980!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 886% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 13, 2026.

Alex Carchidi has positions in Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.