Crypto & Blockchain Stocks Poised for Growth Amid Policy Tailwinds

Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, Dogecoin, XRP, stablecoins and other altcoins run on blockchain technology, which uses advanced cryptography and decentralized software to maintain immutable records. This tamper-resistant system enhances security and transparency, making blockchain a core driver of cryptocurrency adoption.



Recent policy and regulatory shifts have further boosted the industry. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) repealed an accounting rule and dropped lawsuits against Coinbase COIN and Robinhood HOOD, signaling a more supportive stance. The passing of the GENIUS Act on July 17 provides a legal background to stablecoins. Other pending regulations — The CLARITY Act and The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act — bode well for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.



Cryptocurrencies have been benefiting from the liberal policies of U.S. President Donald Trump. An executive order by President Trump that directed a working group to study and propose changes to cryptocurrency regulations bodes well for crypto enthusiasts. President Trump’s announcement of creating a crypto reserve augurs well for cryptocurrency miners, including IREN Limited, Cipher Mining CIFR, and exchanges like Coinbase and CME Group.



Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, has been soaring due to increasing acceptance as a non-sovereign asset, as well as higher institutional and corporate adoption. However, volatility remains a headwind. Over the trailing 12 months, bitcoin has traded between a low of $57,359.74 and a high of $123,313.78. Over the past seven days, bitcoin has increased 0.8%.



Apart from cryptocurrency miners and exchanges, Amazon AMZN and NVIDIA NVDA are attractive choices. NVIDIA offers Cmp Hx, a dedicated GPU for professional mining. NVDA’s GPUs help in accelerating blockchain transaction validation and reducing energy consumption. Amazon offers Amazon Managed Blockchain and has partnerships with platforms like Ethereum and Avalanche. Our Cryptocurrencies & Blockchain Screen is an invaluable source for identifying Crypto and blockchain stocks with massive growth prospects.



Robinhood benefits from higher retail participation in markets, which is expected to drive trading revenues. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company’s initiative to diversify its product base to acquire new clients and gain market share is noteworthy. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Launch of tokenized stocks in the European Union (EU) in June, prediction markets hub (March 2025), options trading in the U.K., Futures market, Tax Lots feature for its investors, Robinhood Gold Card (March 2024) for its Robinhood Gold customers, thereby venturing into the credit card space, are noteworthy. Acquisition of the global cryptocurrency exchange Bitstamp marks a major step in expanding Robinhood’s crypto business. The WonderFi buyout expands HOOD’s presence in Canada’s crypto market. In February 2025, the company acquired TradePMR, thus foraying into the RIA custody market.



However, HOOD operates in a highly regulated industry and, hence, is exposed to regulatory risks. In July 2025, Florida authorities launched an investigation into the crypto unit of Robinhood over misleading promotional tactics. In March 2025, two units of Robinhood agreed to pay $26 million to settle the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority’s allegations for failing to respond to red flags about potential misconduct and not verifying the identities of thousands of customers.



NVIDIA is benefiting from the strong growth of AI and high-performance computing (HPC). The growing demand for generative AI and large language models using GPUs based on NVIDIA’s Hopper and Blackwell architectures is aiding data center revenues. NVIDIA’s Blackwell Ultra GPUs, set to launch later in 2025, are expected to deliver up to 25 times the token throughput for AI inference compared to Hopper 100.



This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s foray into the autonomous vehicles and other automotive electronics space is a positive. NVIDIA is currently working with more than 320 automakers, tier-one suppliers, automotive research institutions, HD mapping companies and start-ups to develop and deploy AI systems for self-driving vehicles. NVIDIA’s focus on incorporating AI into the cockpit for infotainment systems is allowing it to grow its autonomous driving revenues. NVDA sees a $300 billion revenue opportunity in this space.



NVIDIA has received approval to sell its H20 AI chips in China after signing a deal with the U.S. government. Under the terms of the agreement, NVIDIA will pay 15% of total revenues from H20 sales in China to the U.S. government. While this revenue-sharing condition may slightly impact margins, the deal opens a valuable door to China, one of the largest AI markets globally.



Another Zacks Rank #2 stock, Cipher Mining, is expected to benefit from expanding opportunities at Black Pearl and Barbara Lake.



Black Pearl is the company’s 300 MW data center in Wink, TX. In the second quarter of 2025, the company began bitcoin mining at Black Pearl data center Phase 1 (150 MW). Cipher hit 16.8 exahash per second at the end of the second quarter and remains on track to reach 23.5 exahash per second by the end of the third quarter. New Bitmain rigs, along with a small batch of miners from Canaan, will help CIFR reach this target and improve efficiency (16.8 joules per terahash against 20.8 joules per terahash reported at the end of the second quarter).



Cipher's current operating capacity stands at 477 MW with the addition of Black Pearl Phase 1, and potential pipeline capacity expansion of up to 2.6 gigawatts in the coming years. The Phase 2 supports both hydro bitcoin mining and HPC compute applications simultaneously.

