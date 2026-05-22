Crypto and Blockchain Stocks Positioned for Long-Term Growth

An updated edition of the April 2, 2026, article.



Cryptocurrencies are digital assets created and stored electronically using blockchain technology, which enables a decentralized payment system. Popular cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ether operate on blockchain networks that rely on advanced cryptography and software to maintain a secure, immutable and decentralized database. This technology enhances security by creating tamper-resistant transaction records while accurately tracking ownership. The security and decentralized nature of blockchain have been key factors driving the rapid growth and adoption of cryptocurrencies.



Year to date, cryptocurrencies have remained highly volatile amid challenging macroeconomic conditions, evolving regulations and shifting investor sentiment. Bitcoin rebounded above the $70,000 mark after a prolonged consolidation period, supported by renewed institutional inflows into Bitcoin ETFs and improving market confidence. Ethereum also gained momentum following technological upgrades that enhanced scalability and user experience. At the same time, regulators across major economies intensified efforts to establish clearer frameworks for digital assets, particularly stablecoins and crypto exchanges.



The most significant development came from the United States, where the GENIUS Act established the first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins. The legislation requires issuers to maintain 1:1 reserve backing, comply with disclosure requirements and operate under federal or state supervision. This development benefits companies such as Circle Internet Group CRCL, issuer of the USDC stablecoin. U.S. policymakers also advanced the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, which seeks to define the regulatory responsibilities of the SEC and CFTC in overseeing crypto assets. These developments are expected to benefit Coinbase COIN, Robinhood HOOD, CME Group CME and Visa V.



Meanwhile, blockchain technology continues to evolve rapidly. Layer 2 and Layer 3 solutions are enabling faster and cheaper transactions, while cross-chain systems are improving interoperability among Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana networks. However, rising security concerns remain a challenge, especially after Google warned that quantum computing could potentially break existing crypto security systems by 2029, accelerating the push toward quantum-resistant blockchain technology.



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Visa has positioned itself as a “hyperscaling bridge layer” between stablecoins/blockchain infrastructure and real-world commerce. Consumers are increasingly using stablecoin-linked Visa cards to spend cryptocurrencies at merchants where Visa is accepted, while businesses are using them for purchases like digital advertising and supplies. Visa now has more than 160 stablecoin card programs globally, and payment volume from these programs grew nearly 200% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026. Visa is enabling financial institutions to settle transactions using stablecoins 24/7 instead of only through traditional fiat systems during business days. The company added five additional blockchains for settlement and said its stablecoin settlement volume is running at a $7 billion annualized rate, growing more than 50% sequentially.



Visa is becoming an active participant in blockchain networks by acting as a validator and super validator on networks like Tempo and Canton. This Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company is also providing value-added services to crypto-native companies and traditional financial institutions that want to expand stablecoin offerings, creating additional revenue opportunities. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



CME Group is investing heavily in crypto-related infrastructure, including tokenized cash, tokenized collateral, and an expected CME stablecoin. These initiatives are expected to improve collateral mobility, reduce settlement friction, enable movement of value outside traditional banking hours, and support 24/7 trading activity. CME believes this will strengthen its clearing ecosystem and increase margin and capital efficiencies for clients.



This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company will launch 24/7 crypto trading on May 29, which signals a major expansion in cryptocurrency market access. This will help CME capture more global and retail trading activity. Prediction markets tied to crypto products are attracting new users, with crypto-related contracts contributing to more than 30% of market-based prediction market volume since mid-March. Management emphasized that crypto-linked prediction markets and micro products are helping CME attract a “next-generation trader.” The company disclosed that more than 150,000 new accounts have traded CME products since launching prediction markets in December 2025, with crypto among the key market categories driving engagement.



Coinbase benefits from steady on-chain adoption as it expands the Everything Exchange and deepens stablecoin and Base use cases. Management highlighted that USDC adoption continues to accelerate, with Coinbase holding more than 25% of all USDC in its products and capturing roughly 50% of USDC economics. The company reported that stablecoin transaction volume doubled during the first quarter of 2026 and that Base became the dominant chain for stablecoin transactions with a 62% market share.



Coinbase is expanding beyond traditional crypto trading through its Everything Exchange strategy. The company has added stock trading, prediction markets, commodities, and derivatives trading, creating new revenue streams. Coinbase, on its first-quarterearnings call said that derivatives trading surpassed a $200 million annualized revenue run rate, while prediction markets reached a $100 million annualized run rate just two months after launch. This diversification helps this Zacks Rank #3 stock benefit from broader cryptocurrency adoption while reducing dependence on spot crypto trading alone.

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CME Group Inc. (CME) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.