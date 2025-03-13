CryoPort (CYRX) Surges 5.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

CryoPort, Inc. (CYRX) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $7.04. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% loss over the past four weeks.

CryoPort recently posted fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $59.5 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. The sequential improvement in product revenue indicates the stabilization of the company's MVE segment. The improvement witnessed in adjusted EBITDA indicates effective cost management and operational efficiency.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +30.2%. Revenues are expected to be $58.05 million, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For CryoPort, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 6.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on CYRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

CryoPort is part of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. Expeditors International (EXPD), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.3% lower at $117.10. EXPD has returned 4.5% in the past month.

Expeditors International's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.8% over the past month to $1.28. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +9.4%. Expeditors International currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

