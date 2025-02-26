CryoMass Sells CryoSift Separator And Licenses Cryogenic Tech In Oklahoma

(RTTNews) - CryoMass Technologies Inc. (CRYM), Wednesday has sold another CryoSift Separator unit to Tribe Collective, with shared usage by Choctaw Processing. The sale includes non-exclusive patent license agreements with both Tribe and Choctaw, key players in Oklahoma's cannabis market.

The agreements include one-time revenue from the unit sale and recurring processing fees based on biomass volume over at least five years. While specific terms remain confidential, CryoMass could earn over $1 million annually from this deal. The sale was financed by NEC Financial Services, expanding CryoMass's network of equipment financing partners.

This multi-party transaction in Oklahoma highlights CryoMass's ability to create innovative deployment models that meet the evolving needs of cannabis operators. With market pressures rising, the adoption of CryoMass's technology by Tribe and Choctaw reinforces its potential to optimize harvest and post-harvest processes. This deal strengthens CryoMass's recurring revenue model while driving long-term value for customers and supporting future innovation.

CryoMass Technologies Inc. trades on the OTC QB market under the symbol CRYM. For more information, contact the company at investors@cryomass.com or call 303-222-8092.

CRYM is currently trading at $0.053 or 6.2124% higher on the OTCQB.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.