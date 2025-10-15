Cryo-Cell International Inc Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Cryo-Cell International Inc (CCEL) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $0.75 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $1.05 million, or $0.13 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.0% to $7.83 million from $8.07 million last year.

Cryo-Cell International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.75 Mln. vs. $1.05 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.13 last year. -Revenue: $7.83 Mln vs. $8.07 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.