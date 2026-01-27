And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the LG Qraft AI-Powered U.S. Large-Cap Core ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LQAI, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.2%, and Tesla is relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: CRWG, LQAI: Big ETF Outflows
