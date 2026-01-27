Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Leverage Shares 2x Long CRWV Daily ETF, where 5,635,000 units were destroyed, or a 16.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the LG Qraft AI-Powered U.S. Large-Cap Core ETF, which lost 30,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of LQAI, in morning trading today Nvidia is up about 1.2%, and Tesla is relatively unchanged.

VIDEO: CRWG, LQAI: Big ETF Outflows

