CRWD Q1 Earnings Call Flags AI Security Demand Surge

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. CRWD used its first-quarter fiscal 2027 call to argue that AI adoption is becoming a direct tailwind for cybersecurity spending. Management framed the quarter less as a routine beat and more as an inflection point tied to new enterprise AI risks.



The message mattered because CrowdStrike not only topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate on earnings and revenues, but also raised its full-year net new ARR outlook and pointed to stronger demand emerging through the quarter.

CRWD Leans Into an AI Security Narrative

George Kurtz, co-founder, president and chief executive officer, centered the call on what he called a new phase where AI adoption requires cybersecurity from the outset. He said enterprise urgency increased sharply in April as customers sought protection for AI workloads, agents and shadow AI activity.



Kurtz tied that shift to CrowdStrike’s roles with Anthropic and OpenAI, as well as the company’s new Project QuiltWorks coalition. He described those efforts as helping enterprises assess and remediate frontier AI risk while positioning Falcon as a core control layer.



The framing went beyond marketing. Management raised full-year net new ARR expectations by more than $50 million, arguing that AI-related demand is adding to platform consolidation and competitive displacement trends already in place.

CrowdStrike Sees Broad Demand Across Modules

Kurtz said demand was not confined to one product area. He highlighted accelerating endpoint momentum, stronger adoption of exposure management and Falcon for IT, and record net new ARR from next-generation SIEM, cloud and identity combined.

A key emerging focus was AIDR, or AI detection and response. Kurtz said ending ARR for that category grew more than 250% sequentially and that second-quarter pipeline already exceeded $50 million, signaling that customers are moving from curiosity to deployment.

Falcon Flex remained a central commercial lever. Kurtz said accounts using the subscription model approached $2 billion in ending ARR, while “Reflex” expansions showed customers returning ahead of renewal dates and increasing commitments as they broaden platform usage.

CRWD Delivers Strong Q1 Financial Support

Burt Podbere, chief financial officer, said CrowdStrike exceeded expectations across all guided metrics. Adjusted earnings were $1.10 per share, up from 73 cents a year earlier and above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07, producing a 2.94% surprise.

Revenues rose 26% year over year to $1.39 billion and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.36 billion by 1.70%. Ending ARR reached $5.51 billion, up more than 24%, while net new ARR of $255.8 million increased 32% from the prior year.

CrowdStrike Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

CrowdStrike price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | CrowdStrike Quote

Profitability and cash generation also strengthened. Non-GAAP operating income reached $325.7 million, operating margin expanded to 24% from 18%, and free cash flow climbed to a record $468.5 million, or 34% of revenue.

CrowdStrike Raises the Bar for FY27

Podbere said the company now expects fiscal 2027 net new ARR of $1.279 billion to $1.303 billion, up from prior expectations and implying year-over-year growth of 27% to 29%. He said that the increase reflects record second-quarter pipeline, strong retention and AI-driven demand.

For the second quarter, CrowdStrike guided to revenue of $1.436 billion to $1.442 billion and non-GAAP earnings of $1.16 to $1.17 per share. Full-year revenue is projected at $5.915 billion to $5.959 billion, with non-GAAP earnings of $4.88 to $4.96 per share.

Management also announced a four-for-one stock split. Podbere said the move is intended to make the shares more accessible, while the company continues to repurchase stock opportunistically and invest behind growth opportunities.

CRWD Q&A Shows Where Investors Pressed

Analysts focused less on the reported quarter than on the durability of the AI tailwind. A Morgan Stanley analyst asked what drove the sharper increase in full-year net new ARR guidance, and Podbere pointed to record pipeline, retention, module adoption and the post-Mythos demand shift.

A Barclays analyst pressed on timing, and Kurtz said the inflection started around RSA in late March before intensifying in April. He said customers across functions were asking how to secure AI deployments so they could move faster inside their businesses.

Questions from JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo probed spending sources, SIEM consumption trends and the shape of pipeline. Management’s tone stayed assertive, with Kurtz arguing that token budgets and AI deployment plans are creating incremental security spend rather than simply redirecting existing budgets.

CrowdStrike Leaves the Call With Higher Ambition

The clearest takeaway from the call was management’s conviction that CrowdStrike is moving into a larger role as an AI security infrastructure. Kurtz repeatedly linked customer urgency, partner activity and product demand to an early but accelerating enterprise AI adoption cycle.

That posture was reinforced by the combination of raised ARR guidance, record free cash flow and sharper commentary in Q&A. The company left little doubt that it sees the current environment as a structural opportunity, not a short-lived spike.

Zacks Signals Point to Mixed Setup

CRWD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which suggests a more neutral earnings estimate revision trend than the top-rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks. That keeps the stock outside the strongest rank group, even after the quarter’s upside versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Its Style Scores are mixed, with an F for Value, an A for Growth, a D for Momentum and a VGM Score of C. Under the Zacks framework, the strong Growth Score stands out, but the weaker Value and Momentum profiles temper the overall setup. The Zacks Rank can also change as analysts update estimates after the just-reported results.







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