CRWD to Acquire Seraphic: Is Browser Security the Next Growth Engine?

CrowdStrike CRWD recently signed a definitive agreement to acquire Seraphic Security to expand its protection to secure web browsers. Nowadays, AI agents are starting to operate inside browser sessions, which increases security risk. To address this risk, CrowdStrike plans to integrate Seraphic’s ability to secure what happens inside the browser, where most work is now done.

Seraphic is a browser runtime security company. Its technology adds protection directly inside the browser session. It can work across common browsers like Chrome, Edge, Safari, and Firefox. This enables CrowdStrike to allow its users to use their preferred browser, instead of forcing them to switch to a special enterprise browser, and eliminates the need of relying only on network routing, which can add delays.

For CrowdStrike, the acquisition helps extend the Falcon platform from endpoint protection into browser security. CrowdStrike plans to combine Seraphic’s in-session browser visibility with Falcon’s endpoint telemetry and threat intelligence and SGNL’s continuous identity authorization, creating security from the endpoint to the browser to the cloud. This supports CrowdStrike’s goal of reducing standing privileges and applying security decisions continuously, not only at login.

CrowdStrike highlighted several use cases it wants to address, such as preventing data theft during browser sessions, stopping phishing and session hijacking, and improving web-based data loss prevention. This is where CrowdStrike aims to use Seraphic's ability to secure unmanaged devices and third-party access to protect browser sessions without requiring a full endpoint agent.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2027. If CrowdStrike's acquisition of Seraphic goes as planned and customers adopt browser security at scale, browser security could become a meaningful growth driver over time. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for both fiscal 2026 and 2027 revenues indicates a year-over-year increase of around 21%.

How Competitors Fare Against CRWD

Palo Alto Networks PANW and Okta Inc. OKTA are key players competing with CrowdStrike, which are also focusing on acquisitions for platform expansion and AI innovation.

In November 2025, Palo Alto Networks agreed to buy Chronosphere for $3.35 billion. The deal helps Palo Alto Networks enter the observability market and strengthen Palo Alto Networks’ ability to support companies that run large cloud and AI workloads.

Okta completed its acquisition of Axiom Security in September 2025. Through this acquisition, Okta has added new tools for privileged access management, helping customers control who can reach sensitive cloud, SaaS and database systems.

CRWD’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of CrowdStrike have lost 4.8% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Security industry’s decline of 7.2%.

CRWD 3-Month Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, CrowdStrike trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 20.40, way higher than the industry’s average of 12.65.

CRWD Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CrowdStrike’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies a year-over-year decline of 5.6%, while the same for fiscal 2027 earnings indicates year-over-year growth of 28.7%. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised upward by 4 cents and 3 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CrowdStrike currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okta, Inc. (OKTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.