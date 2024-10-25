Cruz Capital Announces Spin-Out of Hector Project

Cruz Capital (TSE:CRUZ) has released an update.

Cruz Battery Metals Corp. has announced plans to spin out its Hector Silver-Cobalt Project into a separate entity called Makenita Resources Inc., allowing shareholders to gain additional value through free shares of the new company. This strategic move is designed to enhance shareholder value and capitalize on the recovery of junior markets, while Cruz retains its focus on key lithium and cobalt projects in the US.

