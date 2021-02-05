Crush the Cryptocurrency Market With Marathon Patent Group

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If you’re hearing the name Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) for the first time, you might be curious about the company and its connection to cryptocurrency. Moreover, you might be curious as to why MARA stock has been making such big moves with heavy trading volumes lately.

People who might be unfamiliar with Marathon Patent Group might think that all the company does is apply for patents. In actuality, the company is an ambitious up-and-coming name in the field of cryptocurrency mining.

In fact, Marathon Patent Group is one of the first cryptocurrency mining companies to be listed on the Nasdaq Exchange. The company is not only an early mover in the space, but it is an aggressive competitor among cryptocurrency miners.

Therefore, only firm believers in the future of Bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets should take a long position in MARA stock. With that in mind, let’s take a glance at Mara’s recent price action.

A Closer Look at MARA Stock

Some folks might choose to use MARA stock as a proxy or substitute for owning Bitcoin. That’s because Mara’s share price tends to follow the price of Bitcoin, at least to a certain extent.

I’m not trying to imply that Mara’s share price exactly corresponds with Bitcoin’s price moves. However, it is notable that MARA stock mirrored Bitcoin’s late-2017 bull move with a price surge of its own.

Fast-forward to January of this year, and MARA stock is almost moving in tandem with Bitcoin once again. While Bitcoin was famously spiking to $30,000 and beyond, Mara’s share price was rocketing from the $12 area in December to a 52-week high of $28.37 on Jan. 8.

The shares did retrace to the $21 area by early February, but it’s evident that the bulls are in control overall. Still, it’s important to learn as much as you can about the company, rather than just assume that the stock will push higher based on Bitcoin’s bull run.

Expanding the Mining Portfolio

Some people might say that “more is better” when it comes to Bitcoin mining equipment. That would certainly be the case for those who believe that the price of Bitcoin is going to continue on its upward trajectory.

Marathon Patent Group appears to be putting the “more is better” credo into action. As evidence of this, the company made a massive equipment purchase from Bitmain.

Specifically, Marathon Patent Group inked a deal with Bitmain to purchase 10,000 Antminer S-19j Pro ASIC miners, bringing Mara’s total to a mind-blowing 33,560 ASIC miners.

The purchase is a major upgrade for Mara, to say the least. Bitmain’s Antminer Sales Director of North, Central, and South America Irene Gao elaborated on the equipment’s value:

“Equipped with the most advanced chipset currently available, the high-performance and low power consumption of the miners will significantly expand the operations of Marathon’s mining business.”

More Exposure to Bitcoin

Previously, I emphasized the correlation between MARA stock and the Bitcoin price. That correlation may have been strengthened recently, as Marathon Patent Group isn’t just a miner of Bitcoin now; it’s also an investor in the cyrptocirrency.

On Jan. 25, the company announced that it had purchased a whopping 4,812.66 BTC. At that time, Marathon Patent Group’s aggregate purchase price for the Bitcoin was $150 million.

Marathon Patent Group Chairman and CEO Merrick Okamoto stated outright that he wants his company to be the “de facto investment choice” for people and institutions seeking exposure to Bitcoin.

That’s not just bragging. Marathon Patent Group’s large-scale purchase shows that the company is serious about owning Bitcoin. As a result, MARA stock is becoming one of the most Bitcoin-centric stocks available today.

The Bottom Line

Is it necessary to like Bitcoin for those who buy MARA stock? It’s not an absolute requirement, strictly speaking. But, it certainly doesn’t hurt.

Adding high numbers of Miners and large Bitcoin holdings are the hallmarks of Marathon Patent Group. If you’re on board with that, then MARA stock is absolutely worthy of your consideration.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

