CRUS Unveils Next-Gen Closed-Loop Haptics, Boosts Automotive Experience

Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS has taken a major step into the automotive realm with the launch of its CS40L51, CS40L52 and CS40L53 closed-loop haptic driver family. The latest innovations are the company’s first series to achieve AEC-Q100 automotive reliability certification. These chips are engineered to deliver fast, realistic and consistent tactile feedback across multiple scenarios, ensuring drivers and passengers get an intuitive, satisfying response each time they interact with a digital control.

Engineering samples of the CS40L51, CS40L52 and CS40L53 are available now, with mass production slated to begin in December 2025.

As automakers push for more personalized, immersive in-car experiences, haptics-enabled smart surfaces are becoming essential for sleek and modern interiors. Cirrus Logic’s closed-loop technology improves actuator response, expands the range of haptic effects and ensures consistent performance in all conditions, delivering high-quality feedback across displays, steering wheels, consoles, seats and other touchpoints.

Cirrus Logic’s expertise lies in signal processing. With the CS40L51/52/53 lineup, the company introduces advanced closed-loop control algorithms that dramatically improve actuator response times and consistency across varying environments.

Inside CRUS’ New Haptic Driver Portfolio

Cirrus Logic’s three new devices support a wide range of design approaches. The CS40L51, CS40L52 and CS40L53 drivers offer a scalable, next-generation haptics platform for automotive designers, powered by Cirrus Logic’s deep signal-processing expertise. The CS40L51 delivers immersive, high-fidelity feedback through Sensor-less Velocity Control (SVC), real-time Audio-to-Haptics (A2H) synchronization and active vibration compensation.

The CS40L52 enhances closed-loop performance with faster response, wider bandwidth and automatic compensation for manufacturing and temperature variations. The CS40L53 uses Click Compensation to ensure consistent haptic effects across different actuators. Together, these drivers enable reliable, high-quality haptic experiences for current and future automotive designs. With these drivers, designers gain a scalable platform that reduces development friction while enabling differentiated user experiences.

The solution delivers reliable, high-quality haptic performance by using advanced closed-loop algorithms that maintain consistency across manufacturing differences and temperature changes. It supports a broader frequency range than conventional systems, enabling richer effects and new user experiences, while faster actuator response provides crisp, high-definition feedback. Development is made easier with tools that streamline waveform creation, and the technology meets AEC-Q100 reliability standards for use across diverse automotive applications.

CRUS is gaining from robust demand for components integrated into smartphones while advancing its diversification strategy. It is winning mainstream laptop designs and sampling AI-driven voice products, showing momentum across new markets such as PCs, automotive, industrial and professional audio. Going ahead, it aims to leverage mixed-signal expertise, expand the addressable market and drive shareholder value.

For the fiscal third quarter, Cirrus expects revenues to be $500-$560 million, while we estimate $531 million. A stronger product mix is boosting its margins, while an uptick in Opex is driven by rising R&D spending in emerging product lines targeting the PC and general market segments. However, the ongoing slowdown in the Android market remains an overhang along with stiff rivalry, concentrations and forex woes.

CRUS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CRUS currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). Shares of the company have rallied 17.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 72.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

