CRUS Boosts Prosumer Audio With New ADCs & DACs for HiFi Applications

Cirrus Logic Inc. CRUS recently unveiled four new additions to its Pro Audio product family — two analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and two digital-to-analog converters (DACs) — that aim to deliver top-tier audio fidelity at a competitive price point. These new components are engineered to address the growing demands of HiFi playback systems, installed audio networks, musical instruments, professional recording environments and USB audio interfaces.



Building on CRUS’ strong reputation in pro audio solutions, the new ADCs and DACs expand the company’s product range. Created with a comprehensive set of features and excellent performance, these components are also more affordable, making them suitable for a wider variety of devices. The move emphasizes the company’s focus on serving the prosumer audio market, allowing more customers to access high-quality audio technologies across different applications.



The new ADCs (CS5308S and CS5304S) and DACs (CS4308S and CS4304S) are now available for sampling. Customers can easily set up and customize these devices using Cirrus Logic’s SoundClear Studio software, offering both convenience and flexibility.

Flagship Features of CRUS’ New Components

Cirrus Logic is introducing a suite of features that make these new ADCs and DACs not just appealing, but also distinctive. The Hybrid Gain Control feature provides precise, low-noise gain adjustments that are critical for capturing clean and accurate audio signals.



Differentiated Digital Filters enable users to customize sound signatures based on audio environments. One of their key features is how effectively they manage power consumption while delivering exceptional dynamic range and low distortion. Supporting various system architectures and platforms, these ADCs and DACs seamlessly integrate into diverse audio ecosystems.



The strength of these new converters is further derived from the trusted technology and expertise behind them. They are developed using Cirrus Logic’s proven intellectual property (IP), the same foundation that powers many of the industry’s advanced audio solutions.

Breakthrough Audio Innovation Boosts CRUS’ Growth

Cirrus Logic's solid growth potential reflects its strong focus on innovation and flexibility, driving ongoing success and supporting its efforts to grow within the rapidly evolving consumer electronics industry. In May 2025, it partnered with Compal Electronics to introduce AI-powered audio technology that promises to enhance sound performance without compromising clarity or quality. The initiative not only highlights its pioneering work on AI audio technology for the PC market but also introduces an innovative approach to solving one of the industry’s most persistent audio challenges.



Increasing penetration in the laptop market and more design wins for next-gen flagship smartphones are benefiting it. In fiscal 2025, it launched a new amplifier for better mobile audio and introduced its first 22nm smart codec, showing tech leadership. CRUS is expanding beyond mobile with general market components and expects steady revenues from products shipping across multiple phone generations.



Its partnership with Intel on the Arrow Lake reference design is helping it grow in laptops. Cirrus Logic is also sampling new amplifiers and codecs to boost laptop audio quality and increase adoption. With these efforts, it aims to tap into a High-Performance Mixed-Signal SAM of over $5.7 billion and an Audio SAM of more than $3.3 billion by 2028.



Nonetheless, management remains cautious due to possible macroeconomic and trade challenges, such as tariffs, which are reflected in its guidance. For the fiscal first quarter, revenues are projected between $330 million and $390 million, implying a 15% sequential decline and a 4% fall year over year at the midpoint.

CRUS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

CRUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has lost 15.9% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics-Semiconductors industry’s growth of 20.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

