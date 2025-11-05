Cruise Ship vs. Retirement Home Cost in 2025

Looking forward to retirement so you can travel the world? Or do you prefer to downsize into a more convenient community? Some retirees are even thinking about doing both by retiring on a cruise ship.

Can you afford to do it? The cost of either option could surprise you, so here’s what you need to know about how much it costs to retire on a cruise ship compared to a retirement home.

The Actual Cost To Retire on a Cruise Ship

Though the costs will vary depending on carrier, destination and duration of your retirement trip on the high seas, it’s a romantic idea of how to spend your golden years. Sure, you could pay less if you find a sale or opt for a smaller, inside cabin, or you could pay more if you want a bit of luxury. Here are some key takeaways and example pricing for perspective:

According to a 2025 U.S. News and World Report, a seven-night Caribbean cruise in November 2025 ranges from roughly $400 to $3,000 per person.

A seven-night Alaska cruise in May 2025 ranged from roughly $500 to $4,000 per person.

A seven-night Mediterranean cruise in June 2025 ranged from roughly $700 to $2,500 per person.

A seven-night Mexico cruise on the Pacific Coast in January 2026 ranges from roughly $600 to $1,500 per person.

A seven-night Canada and New England cruise in October 2025 ranged from roughly $700 to $2,000 per person.

These prices assume double occupancy, and the range is due to different cabin types, itinerary, number of nights, amenities and cruise line. Depending on what you’re looking for, a cruise can cost anywhere from about $140 per person in an interior cabin for three nights in Europe to $111,000 per person for an entry-level veranda suite on a 135-night world cruise, which is quite a wide range.

With careful planning, you should be able to find a seven-day cruise for $700 per person, or $100 per person per day. This means you would pay $36,500 per person, or $73,000 per couple, per year, to retire on a cruise ship.

All-Inclusive Pricing on Cruise Ships

One of the big appeals of cruising is that everything is included. Cruise ships are floating hotels, with meals and entertainment included in the price you pay. You can even pay for extras ahead of time, like unlimited drinks and upgraded dining. So, you know how much you’ll pay ahead of time, which is a big advantage when you’re on a fixed income.

Factors That Influence Your Cruise Price

Cruise pricing varies wildly, and there are several factors that influence how much you will pay. These include:

The duration of the cruise: Shorter cruises may cost more per night, so those looking to live aboard may want to look for longer-duration trips.

Shorter cruises may cost more per night, so those looking to live aboard may want to look for longer-duration trips. The cabin: Cruise ships have many different types of cabins, each at its own price. An interior cabin, with no ocean view, is the least expensive, and a cabin on a high deck with a balcony will set you back the most.

Cruise ships have many different types of cabins, each at its own price. An interior cabin, with no ocean view, is the least expensive, and a cabin on a high deck with a balcony will set you back the most. The cruise line: As with any service offering, there are lower-cost, mass market options and higher-end, elite options.

As with any service offering, there are lower-cost, mass market options and higher-end, elite options. The destination(s): Some destinations are in higher demand than others, so they cost more.

Some destinations are in higher demand than others, so they cost more. The travel dates: Another factor that is driven by supply and demand, some times of year are better for cruising than others, but it depends on your destination.

How Much Does It Cost To Live in a Retirement Home?

When planning retirement, you need to factor all areas of cost of living into your budget. If you’ve been wondering about how much senior living costs, especially in these economically ambiguous times, then it helps to compare pricing before you book your cruise tickets. Here are some estimated pricing points from Assisted Living Locators:

Independent living: Monthly costs can range from less than $1,500 to over $7,000 ($18,000 to $84,000), depending on the location.

Monthly costs can range from less than $1,500 to over $7,000 ($18,000 to $84,000), depending on the location. Assisted Living: The national monthly average for assisted living is $4,500.

The national monthly average for assisted living is $4,500. Memory Care: Memory care facilities generally cost 15% to 25% more than assisted living, putting the national monthly average around $5,371.

Memory care facilities generally cost 15% to 25% more than assisted living, putting the national monthly average around $5,371. Skilled Nursing: It’s estimated that a private room at a skilled nursing facility could cost an average of $9,034 per month ($108,408 per year).

Final Take To GO: Is a Retirement Home or Cruise Better for Your Money?

You could go either way, but what really matters is what you need out of your retirement. For example, if you found a great deal for you and your spouse that costs about $73,000 per year to retire on a cruise ship, this would be less than the $84,000 a year a higher-end independent living setup would be. However, if you need skilled nursing, even though it’s a whopping $108,408 per year, you wouldn’t get the care you need on a cruise ship.

All things being equal, if you just compare the lowest average independent living annual cost of $18,000 to the lowest cost of living on a cruise ship for a year, which would be about $4,800 for one person or $9,600 for a couple, you might want to consider a life on the open sea.

Karen Doyle contributed to the reporting for this article.

