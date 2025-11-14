Commodities

Crude Oil Soars On Concerns About Russian Output

November 14, 2025 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Following the modest rebound seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil showed a much more substantial move to the upside during trading on Friday.

Crude for December delivery was last seen trading at $59.97 a barrel, up $1.28 or 2.2 percent, after rising $0.20 or 0.3 percent to $58.69 a barrel during yesterday's session.

The sharp increase by the price of crude oil came after a Ukrainian drone attack damaged a docked ship, apartment buildings and an oil depot in the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk.

Two industry sources told Reuters the attack led the port to pause oil exports and oil pipeline monopoly Transneft to suspend crude supplies to the outlet.

In addition, Russia launched large-scale air strikes on the Ukrainian capital, damaging residential buildings across the city.

Concerns about Russian output helped offset worries about the supply and demand balance that contributed to a steep drop by the price of crude oil on Wednesday.

The International Energy Agency's most recent forecast indicated that supply could exceed demand by about 4 million billion barrels per day in 2026.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.