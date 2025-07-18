Crude Oil Slips As OPEC's Forecast Raises Oversupply Concerns

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices turned lower on Friday as yesterday's attacks on oil fields in Kurdistan that triggered supply fears were outweighed by OPEC's demand forecast leading to concerns of surplus production.

Today, WTI Crude Oil for August delivery closed down by $0.20 at $67.34 per barrel.

The September month Brent Crude contract was last seen trading today, down by $28, to $69.24 per barrel.

In a significant development, the EU has reached an agreement on the 18th round of sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine.

The package proposes a ban on transactions with Nord stream gas pipelines, and the EU wants lower the G7 price cap on Russia's crude oil to $47.60 per barrel from $60.

These sanctions when implemented could deal a blow to Russia's oil and energy industries.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump had threatened sanctions on buyers of Russian oil exports if Russian President Vladimir Putin does not strike a peace deal with Ukraine in 50 days.

After Thursday's drone attacks on the oil fields in Iraq's Kurdistan region by Iran-backed militias, oil output in the region has been reportedly slashed between 140,000 and 150,000 barrels per day - more than half the region's normal output of around 280,000 bpd.

In its monthly oil report released on July 15, OPEC+ retained its demand growth forecasts for the current and the next year at 13 million bpd globally.

According to a Baker Hughes report, the total number of active rigs in the US has increased by 7 to 544 rigs this week. The increase comprises a gain of 9 gas rigs to 117 and oil rigs falling by 2 to a total of 422. US crude oil production has dipped for the third consecutive week.

On the economic front, data showed stronger-than-expected retail sales and lower-than-expected initial jobless claims, slashing the hopes of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve anytime soon.

Being a dollar-denominated commodity, the Fed's decision could impact oil trade as the US dollar reacts.

