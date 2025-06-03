Crude Oil Shows Another Strong Move To The Upside

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher in the previous session, the price of crude oil has shown another strong move to the upside during trading on Tuesday.

Crude for July delivery jumped $0.89 or 1.4 percent to $63.41 a barrel after surging $1.73 or 2.9 percent to $62.52 a barrel during Monday's trading.

The continued increase by the price of crude oil came amid ongoing concerns about supply due to escalating geopolitical tensions and stuttering U.S.-Iran nuclear talks.

Wildfires in Canada's energy heartland of Alberta have shut down almost 350,000 barrels of daily heavy crude production — about 7 percent of the country's output.

Cenovus Energy Inc., MEG Energy Corp. and Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. are among the companies that curtailed output because of the 61,500-hectare blaze near the Saskatchewan border.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Iran is set to reject a U.S. nuclear deal proposal that would be key to easing sanctions on the major oil producer.

An Iranian diplomat rejected the new U.S. proposal as a non-starter, calling it one-sided and lacking clarity on sanctions relief or uranium enrichment rights.

Elsewhere, a second round of direct peace talks between Russia and Ukraine have ended without a major breakthrough, dampening hopes for a resolution to the three-year old conflict.

France and Germany have called on the U.S. to enact sanctions targeting Russia if Moscow remains unwilling to cease hostilities in Ukraine.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.