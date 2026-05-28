Commodities

Crude Oil Pulls Back Well Off Early Highs After Overnight Spike

May 28, 2026 — 02:30 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crude oil futures skyrocketed overnight but have shown a significant pullback over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

After surging as much as $3.84 or 4.3 percent to a high of $92.52 a barrel, crude for July delivery was seen trading up by $0.32 or 0.4 percent at $89 a barrel.

The pullback by oil prices came after a report from Axios said U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding.

Citing two U.S. officials and a regional source involved in the mediation efforts, Axios indicated the MOU would extend the ceasefire and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Axios noted President Donald Trump has not yet given final approval, with a U.S. official saying he wants a couple of days to think about the deal.

The price of crude oil spiked overnight after reports the U.S. launched another round of "self-defense strikes" in southern Iran, leading Tehran to retaliate by purportedly targeting a U.S. air base.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.