Commodities

Crude Oil Prices Move Higher On Stronger-Than-Expected Jobs Data

June 06, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - A U.S. May payroll report showing underlying resilience in the job market helped crude oil prices move higher on Friday.

Surprisingly positive economic news coming from U.S., the possibility of a U.S.-China trade deal in the coming weeks and a buoyant rally in U.S. stock markets were the major factors that boosted crude oil prices today.

WTI for July Delivery closed at $64.58 per barrel, up by $1.21 today. Brent crude was last seen at $66.33 per barrel, up by 99 cents.

After two weeks of decline, WTI gained around 6 percent for the week.

On the macroeconomic front, the payroll report for May released by Labor Department revealed that the non-farm payrolls increased to 139,000, above forecasts of 130,000. Further, the unemployment rate had been at a steady rate of 4.2 percent for the second straight month.

As a result, the U.S. dollar strengthened with increasing optimism about a sound economy supporting energy demand.

On the political front, after the much-awaited phone call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, a U.S.-China trade meeting is expected within a week. This has triggered the hopes of a trade deal between the world's two major economies.

If the deal comes through, it could boost global trade actively resulting in oil demand.

On the supply side, wildfires in Alberta, Canada had cut short about 7 percent of the country's output. However, recent rains have aided in putting the fires under control.

Saudi Arabia has indicated plans to push OPEC+ for an increase in output to meet summer demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.