Commodities

Crude Oil Extends Surge After Iran Closes Strait Of Hormuz

March 03, 2026 — 02:41 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - After skyrocketing in the previous session, crude oil prices have continued to soar during the trading day on Tuesday.

Crude for April delivery is surging $3.35 or 4.7 percent to $74.58 a barrel after spiking $4.21 or 6.3 percent to $71.23 a barrel during Monday's session.

The extended rally by the price of crude oil comes as traders continue to keep an eye on the latest developments in the Middle East conflict.

Contributing to the strong upward move, Iran said it has closed the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for the U.S. and Israeli attacks and threatened to fire on any ship trying to pass through the vital waterway.

Supply concerns were also worsened by the attacks on several oil refineries, including Saudi Aramco's oil facility in Ras Tanura.

As the conflict entered its fourth day, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested the war may last four to five weeks but could "go far longer than that."

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth also offered few details about the duration of the operation against Iran but claimed it will not be "endless," framing the conflict as a "generational" chance to reshape the Middle East.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.