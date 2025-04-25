Commodities

Crude Oil Extends Rebound But Closes Lower For The Week

April 25, 2025 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crude oil futures moved modestly higher during trading on Friday, extending yesterday's rebounding seen from the steep drop on Wednesday.

After climbing $0.52 or 0.8 percent to $62.79 a barrel on Thursday, crude for June delivery rose $0.23 or 0.4 percent to $63.02 a barrel.

Despite the increase on the day, crude for June delivery tumbled $0.99 a barrel or 1.6 percent for the week.

The price of crude oil recovered from an early slump to end the day higher amid signs of easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China, with President Donald Trump refuting China's claims that the two countries have not held any trade negotiations.

"They had a meeting this morning," Trump told reporters on Thursday. "It doesn't matter who 'they' is. We may reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we've been meeting with China."

Several reports citing U.S. businesses also said China has exempted some U.S. imports from its 125 percent tariffs

However, crude oil still slumped for the week due in part to a report from Reuters citing three sources familiar with OPEC+ talk said several members will suggest the group accelerates oil output hikes in June for a second consecutive month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.