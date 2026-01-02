Commodities

Crude Oil Edges Lower Following Steep Drop In 2025

January 02, 2026 — 02:40 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Crude oil prices have edged lower during trading on Friday, extending the pullback seen over the two previous sessions.

After capping its biggest annual drop since 2020 last year, crude for February delivery was last seen trading at $57.30, down $0.12 or 0.2 percent.

The modest decrease by the price of crude oil comes as traders weighed potential oversupply concerns against escalating geopolitical tensions.

Traders await Sunday's virtual meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) for direction, given persistent supply concerns.

It is expected that the group will uphold November's decision to pause further production increases amid concerns that theglobal marketis already slipping into oversupply.

On the geopolitical front, Russia claimed that Ukraine has killed at least 24 people, including a child, in a drone attack on a hotel and cafe in a Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's southern Kherson region during New Year's celebrations. Ukraine maintained it does not target civilians.

Elsewhere, the U.S. Treasury Department has reportedly imposed sanctions on four oil traders operating in Venezuela as well as associated crude tankers allegedly part of a so-called "shadow fleet."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.