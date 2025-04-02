Commodities

Crude Oil Bounces Back To Five-Week High

April 02, 2025 — 03:27 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Following the sharp pullback seen in the previous session, the price of crude oil has moved back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.

Crude for May delivery has climbed $0.51 or 0.7 percent to $71.71 a barrel after falling $0.28 or 0.4 percent to $71.20 a barrel in Tuesday's session. With the rebound, the price of crude oil has reached a new five-week high.

The increase by the price of crude oil came despite the release of a Energy Information Administration report unexpectedly showing a sharp increase by U.S. crude oil inventories in the week ended March 28th.

The EIA said crude oil inventories surged by 6.2 million barrels last week after slumping by 3.3 million barrels in the previous week. Economists had expected crude oil inventories to decrease by 2.0 million barrels.

Nonetheless, at 439.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories remain about 4 percent below the five-year average for this time of year, the report said.

Meanwhile, the EIA said gasoline inventories decreased by 1.6 million barrels last week but remain 2 percent above the five-year average for this time of year.

Traders also shrugged off concerns President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariffs on U.S. trade partners could lead to reduced fuel demand.

Trump is scheduled to announce the new tariffs in a Rose Garden event later this afternoon, with White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt indicating the new levies will be "effective immediately."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesEnergy
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.