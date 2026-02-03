CRSP to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store for the Stock?

We expect CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP to surpass expectations when it reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. The company’s earnings beat estimates by 11.36% in the last reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly sales is pegged at $4.00 million, while that for earnings is pinned at a loss of $1.15 per share.

Factors Shaping CRSP’s Upcoming Results

CRISPR Therapeutics’ top line currently includes grants and collaboration revenues from its partnership with large-cap biotech Vertex Pharmaceuticals VRTX.

CRSP and partner VRTX’s one-shot gene therapy, Casgevy, was approved in late 2023/early 2024 for two blood disorders — sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia (TDT) — across the United States and Europe. This therapy is the first and currently the only marketed product in the company’s portfolio.

Per the collaboration terms, Vertex leads global development, manufacturing and commercialization, and splits program costs and profits worldwide in a 60:40 ratio with the company. CRISPR Therapeutics is currently recording its share of Casgevy's sales as an adjustment to collaboration expenses (net). Casgevy sales have been rising in recent quarters, which is likely to have led to an improvement in collaboration expense for the to-be-reported quarter.

Investors will likely be interested in getting more updates on the global regulatory submissions, planned for the first half of 2026, seeking label expansion for Casgevy in patients aged 5-11 years with SCD and TDT. For the FDA submission, Vertex intends to use the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher to significantly cut down the review period to just 1-2 months.

CRISPR Therapeutics is pursuing the development of CRISPR candidates to create novel CAR-T cell therapies. One such candidate is zugo-cel (formerly CTX112), which is being evaluated across separate early-stage studies — one for CD19-positive B-cell malignancies and another for systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), systemic sclerosis and inflammatory myositis in autoimmune disorders.

Apart from zugo-cel, CRISPR Therapeutics is currently studying its first two in-vivo candidates, CTX310 and CTX320, in separate phase I clinical studies targeting ANGPTL3 and lipoprotein(a), respectively. The company intends to further expand its in-vivo pipeline with two more programs, CTX340 (for refractory hypertension) and CTX450 (for acute hepatic porphyria), which it plans to advance to clinical development before this year’s end.

CRSP’s Earnings Surprise History

The biotech firm’s performance has been decent over the past four quarters. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 15.23%.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG Price and EPS Surprise

CRISPR Therapeutics AG price-eps-surprise | CRISPR Therapeutics AG Quote

In the past year, CRISPR’s shares have surged over 28% compared with the industry’s15% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Our Model Predicts for CRSP

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for CRISPR Therapeutics this time around. The combinationofa positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: CRISPR Therapeutics has an Earnings ESP of +15.85%. The Most Accurate Estimate stands at a loss of 97 cents per share, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at a loss of $1.15.

Zacks Rank: CRSP currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some drug/biotech stocks that have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Castle Biosciences CSTL has an Earnings ESP of +80.95% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of CSTL have rallied more than 37% in the past year. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion. Castle Biosciences delivered an average surprise of 66.11%.

Moderna MRNA has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of MRNA have risen over 16% in the past year. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 31.45%. Moderna is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on Feb. 13.

