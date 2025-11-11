CRSP Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q3, Sales Miss Estimates

CRISPR Therapeutics CRSP reported a third-quarter 2025 loss of $1.17 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.32. The company had incurred a loss of $1.01 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues, comprising only grant revenues, amounted to $0.9 million in the quarter, which significantly missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.7 million. In the year-ago period, CRSP recorded total revenues of $0.6 million, which also comprised grant revenues.

CRSP Boasts Robust Casgevy Sales Outlook

CRISPR Therapeutics and partner Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ VRTX CRISPR/Cas9 gene-edited therapy, Casgevy, was approved in several countries in 2023/2024 for two blood disorder indications — sickle cell disease (SCD) and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia (TDT). Per the deal terms, Vertex leads global development, manufacturing and commercialization of Casgevy, and splits program costs and profits worldwide with CRISPR Therapeutics in a 60:40 ratio.

Vertex recorded Casgevy sales of $16.9 million in the third quarter compared with $30.4 million in the previous quarter. Despite this sequential fall, VRTX has maintained a strong outlook, expecting more than $100 million in Casgevy revenues this year and significant growth in 2026, driven by continued uptake for therapy and reimbursement progress across major regions. Vertex recorded $61.5 million in Casgevy revenues in the first nine months of 2025.

More on CRSP’s Results

Research and development (R&D) expenses declined 28% year over year to $58.9 million due to reduced manufacturing and employee-related costs. General and administrative expenses fell 3% year over year to $16.9 million in the quarter.

CRISPR Therapeutics reported net collaboration expense of $57.1 million in the quarter compared with $11.2 million recorded in the year-ago period. This uptick is mainly due to the company reaching a deferral limit in the year-ago period on costs related to the Casgevy program.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, the company had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $1.94 billion compared with $1.72 billion as of June 30, 2025.

CRSP’s Pipeline Updates

Alongside its earnings results, the company announced that it has completed enrolling patients in two late-stage studies evaluating Casgevy in pediatric patients with TDT and SCD. Initial data from this study will be presented at the American Society of Hematology annual meeting on Dec. 6, 2025.

CRISPR Therapeutics is pursuing the development of CRISPR candidates to create novel CAR-T cell therapies. It is currently focused on the development of two next-generation CAR-T therapy candidates — CTX112 (for CD9-positive B-cell malignancies and autoimmune disorders) and CTX131 (for solid tumors and hematological malignancies) — in separate phase I/II studies. An update on the CTX112 study is expected before the year's end.

CRISPR Therapeutics is also focusing on in-vivo candidates. It is currently studying its first two in-vivo candidates, CTX310 and CTX320, in separate phase I clinical studies targeting ANGPTL3 and lipoprotein(a), respectively. Recently, the company announced updated data from the ongoing phase I study on CTX310. The data showed that a single dose of CTX310 demonstrated dose-dependent reductions in circulating ANGPTL3, low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and triglyceride (TG) levels, with peak reduction of up to 89% in ANGPTL3, 84% in TG and up to 87% in LDL. Data from the CTX320 study is expected in the first half of 2026.

The collaboration with Sirius Therapeutics has helped the company diversify its pipeline beyond gene therapies and into RNA therapeutics. Both companies are developing an investigational RNA therapy called SRSD107 in a mid-stage study for the prevention of venous thromboembolism (VTE) in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty (TKA).

An update is also expected on CTX211, CRISPR Therapeutics’ stem cell for type I diabetes (T1D) before this year’s end.

CRSP’s Zacks Rank

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

