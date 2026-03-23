CROX or RVLV: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Textile - Apparel stocks have likely encountered both Crocs (CROX) and Revolve Group (RVLV). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Crocs and Revolve Group are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. The Zacks Rank favors stocks that have recently seen positive revisions to their earnings estimates, so investors should rest assured that CROX has an improving earnings outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

CROX currently has a forward P/E ratio of 5.66, while RVLV has a forward P/E of 25.32. We also note that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. RVLV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.21.

Another notable valuation metric for CROX is its P/B ratio of 3.04. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, RVLV has a P/B of 3.08.

These metrics, and several others, help CROX earn a Value grade of A, while RVLV has been given a Value grade of D.

CROX stands above RVLV thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CROX is the superior value option right now.

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Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.